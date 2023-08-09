Single Serivce Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Enlisted personnel from across Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst took part in the inaugural Better Opportunities for Single Service Members event on July 29, 2023, at Army Support Activity Fort Dix.



The event encompassed the initial stages of acquiring scuba diving certification under the guidance of trained professionals, as part of a Joint Base initiative aimed at enhancing resilience and camaraderie among its young and promising members.



"BOSS offers a range of activities for single service members residing in dorms, single parents, and those designated as geographical bachelors," stated Senior Airman Tyvon Spruell, a member of the 87th Security Forces Squadron raven team. "These activities encompass life skills training, outdoor recreation, leisure pursuits, and opportunities for community service."



The program, funded through senior leadership channels, is spearheaded by junior enlisted personnel drawn from various units across the Joint Base.



"I chose to get involved as it presented an opportunity to make a meaningful difference," Spruell remarked. "Through engaging service members in activities they genuinely wish to partake in, we have the potential to significantly enhance camaraderie and their quality of life."



Spruell holds the position of program president, overseeing a setup where member input guides the program's direction and determines the range of events offered to eligible participants.



"Given our distinctive installation hosting all branches of the military, and a substantial population of single service members within each, our aim is to uplift their morale, impart valuable life skills, and bolster jointness, aligning with our 'Win As One' mission."



With the first event successfully executed, the innovative program looks ahead to introducing more engaging and enjoyable opportunities, encouraging all eligible individuals to join in.



"We're thrilled by the response we've received thus far and are eager to expand awareness, so that more individuals can derive benefits from the program," Spruell expressed. "My objective is to ensure the program maintains a presence on the installation, sustaining itself even after our current tenure."

