Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program

Service members assigned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst participate in a scuba diving certification training during a Better Opportunities for Single Service Members event on 28, July 2023, at Army Support Activity Fort Dix. The BOSS program provides activities to single service members in the dorms, single parents, and geographical bachelors. These events include life skills, outdoor recreation, leisure activities, and community service opportunities.

Date Taken: 07.29.2023 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US