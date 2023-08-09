Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program [Image 29 of 30]

    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    Service members assigned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst participate in a scuba diving certification training during a Better Opportunities for Single Service Members event on 28, July 2023, at Army Support Activity Fort Dix. The BOSS program provides activities to single service members in the dorms, single parents, and geographical bachelors. These events include life skills, outdoor recreation, leisure activities, and community service opportunities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 09:18
    Photo ID: 7969690
    VIRIN: 290723-F-BW403-1235
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.96 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program [Image 30 of 30], by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program
    Single Service Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Single Serivce Members 'dive' into the BOSS Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BOSS
    Club
    Resiliency
    Joint Force
    JBMDL
    Scuba Diving

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT