Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Army to Launch Soldier For Life Apparel

DALLAS – Soldiers For Life can now wear their service with pride with official U.S. Army apparel coming soon to Army & Air Force Exchange Service PXs.



This month, 30 PXs in the United States, Europe and the Pacific will offer polos, T-shirts and caps sporting the Army’s Soldier For Life logo. The apparel will also be available at ShopMyExchange.com.



“About 75% of Americans say they know little about their military,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “This exclusive clothing line is a great opportunity for Veterans and Retired Soldiers to share conversations about the value military service provides our Nation.”



Veterans and Retired Soldiers will have two versions of the Soldier For Life logo to choose from when selecting apparel: one for Retired Soldiers, and one for current Soldiers and Veterans.



“The launch of Soldier For Life apparel through the Exchange will help the Army build a stronger relationship with the 8 million Army Veterans and 1 million Retired Soldiers who have served with honor,” said Army Retirement Services Director Mark Overberg. “Every time they put on one of these polos, t-shirts, or caps, they will be reminded that they are Soldiers For Life.”



Participating stores include:



Fort Cavazos, Fort Bliss, Fort Sill, Fort Belvoir, Fort Liberty South Post, Fort Liberty North Post, Fort Jackson, Fort Gordon, Fort Stewart, U.S. Military Academy, West Point, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall-Fort Myer, Fort Buchanan, Fort Meade, Fort Campbell, Fort Leonard Wood, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Fort Gregg-Adams, Fort Drum, Panzer Main Store, Grafenwoehr Main Store, Joint Base Lewis-McChord-Fort Lewis, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst-Fort Dix, Schofield Barracks, Fort Knox, Fort Leavenworth, Fort Carson, Wiesbaden Main Store, Fort Meade, Fort Buchanan, Camp Humphreys, Fort Moore, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston



Soldiers For Life can find the full assortment near the main store entrance at participating PXs and ShopMyExchange.com.



