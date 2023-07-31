Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Army to Launch Soldier For Life Apparel

    Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service, Army to Launch Soldier For Life Apparel

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will offer Soldier For Life-branded apparel starting this month at 30 PXs and ShopMyExchange.com.

    Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service, Army to Launch Soldier For Life Apparel

