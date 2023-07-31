Mobility Guardian – The One with 4th Combat Camera

AUSTRALIA, JULY 2023 - The highly anticipated military exercise, Mobility Guardian 23 (MG23), kicks off in the Indo-Pacific region, with one squadron standing ready to document and chronicle key aspects and partnerships. The 4th Combat Camera Squadron (4CTCS) from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, is on a mission to capture the collaborative efforts, interoperability, and shared commitment to regional security during MG23.



With a focus on showcasing readiness and deepening strategic alliances, MG23 brings together the United States, its Allies' and its partners (A&P) forces for a series of complex operations spanning over 3,000 miles. As land, naval, air, and defense forces from Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States converge, the 4CTCS plays a pivotal role in documenting the multi-faceted exercise.



"Being the sole combat camera asset in Australia, we had the opportunity to showcase the United States' commitment to Allies and partners," said Capt. Christina Judd, a flight commander and the exercise team lead from 4CTCS. "Mobility Guardian 23 demonstrated our integration and interoperability through the largest readiness exercise ever seen in the Indo-Pacific region, and it was a huge success."



MSgt Amy Picard, a Combat Camera Craftsman assigned to 4CTCS, also expressed her enthusiasm about the exercise. "The opportunity to witness our Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) counterparts in action has been truly inspiring," she shared. "It's a testament to the strength of our partnership and the seamless cooperation between our countries. Documenting the camaraderie and collaboration among forces from different nations is a privilege."



The squadron's skilled combat correspondence journalist professionals are trained to capture the essence of military exercises, providing a glimpse into the seamless integration of forces, and highlighting the strength of A&P cooperation. Their work will be instrumental in depicting the "cohesive glue" role played by the Mobility Air Forces in enabling maneuverability for Combined and Joint forces. SSgt Caleb Rolland, a Combat Camera Journeyman, shared his unique experiences during the exercise. "Mobility Guardian was a great opportunity because, for the first time, I got to fly a high-altitude mission where the C-17's ramp was down, and I was documenting while wearing an oxygen mask. It was a really cool experience, but I was surprised by how cold it was at that altitude," he remarked. This mission allowed SSgt Rolland to gain valuable insights into documenting operations under challenging conditions, showcasing the dedication and adaptability of the Air Force personnel involved.



Reflecting on his role during the exercise, SSgt Rolland highlighted the chance to expand his skills and knowledge in the field. "I also had the chance to handle a traditional video camera more than I ever had before. I joined the career field as a photojournalist, so getting hands-on with a Sony FS5 was a nice change of pace, and I learned a lot about how its capabilities differ from mirrorless or DSLR cameras," he explained. This hands-on experience allowed SSgt Rolland to further hone his expertise in capturing dynamic visuals, adding a unique perspective to the documentation of MG23.





MG23 marks the debut of Exercise Mobility Guardian in the Pacific theater, and the 4CTCS is ready to document the Mobility Air Force's large-force, agile combat employment, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief capabilities. With a keen eye for detail, the elite team of five will showcase how the Mobility Air Force operates in contested, degraded, and different austere environments.



In addition to illustrating the readiness across each AMC mission, the 4CTCS aims to capture the essence of the exercise's strategic narrative. Through their lenses, they will emphasize the importance of deepening and showcasing interoperability and shared commitment to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.





The 4CTCS’ documentation of MG23 extends beyond the military maneuvers. They will also capture moments of camaraderie and cooperation among forces from different nations. The interactions between personnel from different cultures will serve as a testament to the strength of alliances and partnerships.



As rapid global mobility remains essential to preserving strategic advantage, the squadron's documentation will showcase how forces from different nations come together to swiftly mobilize and deploy, despite facing kinetic and non-kinetic threats. Their images and videos will depict how the Joint Force maintains high-intensity operational tempo while ensuring capability, resilience, and readiness.

Through their work, the 4CTCS will provide a visual account of the Mobility Air Force's capability to deliver Rapid Global Mobility. Their documentation will serve as a record of how the Joint Force, along with A&P partners, overcome the challenges posed by distance and contested logistics in the vast Indo-Pacific region. MSgt Donald Allen, 4CTCS, Aerial Combat Camera Examiner, emphasized the importance of testing capabilities in different environments during large-scale exercises like MG23, stating, "It helps us learn and grow, understanding what works and what doesn't, especially in a more hub and spoke operational environment."



As MG23 unfolds, the 4 CTCS stands ready to chronicle the significance of this exercise in bolstering collective abilities and fortifying international interests. Their documentation will capture the essence of unity, cooperation, and dedication displayed by forces from different nations, all united in their pursuit of a free and open Indo-Pacific.



In documenting MG23, the 4 CTCS ensures that the efforts of all participants are etched in history, depicting a powerful story of collaboration, interoperability, and commitment to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.

