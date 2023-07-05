Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAAF and U.S. Air Force Medics Participate in MG23 [Image 2 of 4]

    RAAF and U.S. Air Force Medics Participate in MG23

    AUSTRALIA

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Royal Australian Air Force and U.S. Air Force medics participate in medical training exercises for Mobility Guardian 23 at RAAf Base Darwin, Australia, July 9, 2023. The Mobility Air Forces role in providing the meaningful maneuver of forces throughout the theater underscores the necessity of logistics and realistic interoperability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

