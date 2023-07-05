RAAF and U.S. Air Force Medics Participate in MG23

Royal Australian Air Force and U.S. Air Force medics participate in medical training exercises for Mobility Guardian 23 at RAAf Base Darwin, Australia, July 9, 2023. The Mobility Air Forces role in providing the meaningful maneuver of forces throughout the theater underscores the necessity of logistics and realistic interoperability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Amy Picard)

Date Taken: 07.09.2023