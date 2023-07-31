Governor Kotek host mobilization ceremony for Oregon National Guard Soldiers deploying to Africa

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek delivers her remarks during the mobilization ceremony held in Salem, Oregon for the A (-) 641st Aviation, July 14, 2023. The unit will provide fixed-wing air capabilities in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa and AFRICOM from Djibouti and throughout the AFRICOM Theater of operations. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
