Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Governor Kotek host mobilization ceremony for Oregon National Guard Soldiers deploying to Africa

    Governor Kotek host mobilization ceremony for Oregon National Guard Soldiers deploying to Africa

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Governor Tina Kotek delivers her remarks during the mobilization ceremony held in Salem, Oregon for the A (-) 641st Aviation, July 14, 2023. The unit will provide fixed-wing air capabilities in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa and AFRICOM from Djibouti and throughout the AFRICOM Theater of operations. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 18:21
    Photo ID: 7949114
    VIRIN: 230714-F-CH590-4871
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Governor Kotek host mobilization ceremony for Oregon National Guard Soldiers deploying to Africa, by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT