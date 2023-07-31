Oregon Tankers Fire Up Orchard Combat Training Center

ORCHARD COMBAT TRAINING CENTER, Idaho — The Oregon Army National Guard's 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, recently sharpened its combat skills during annual training at Orchard Combat Training Center in Idaho through July. The battalion focused on qualifying tank and Bradley Fighting Vehicle crews through intensive live-fire gunnery.



"The battalion came out to Orchard Combat Training Center to qualify primarily on our tanks and Bradleys and also with our mortars.

Being proficient on our weapons and vehicles is essential to mission success," said battalion commander Maj. Christopher Miller.



As Oregon's only armored combined arms battalion, the 3-116th Cavalry trains to expertly employ the crushing firepower of M1A2 SEPv2 Abrams Tanks and the rapid maneuverability of M2A3 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles.



During the day and night gunnery exercises, Abrams crews engaged targets out to 2,000 meters with the tank's 120mm main gun during the pivotal Table VI qualification. Bradley crews also tested their skills with their 25mm cannons and co-axle machine guns.



"Table VI allows crews to perform as a cohesive team in simulated combat," said Staff Sgt. Joaquin Murillo III, a seasoned tank platoon sergeant. "Operating the Abrams satisfies my passion for being a tanker."



Maintaining vehicles for live-fire operations was vital. "Our mission is keeping these combat vehicles rolling forward to complete the mission," said wheeled-vehicle mechanic and civilian Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Sgt. Sarah Bennett. The fleet of vehicles is like non-verbal patients, requiring individual care and expertise to run smoothly."



These Citizen-Soldiers train one weekend per month, with annual training being the pinnacle of their year. Balancing service with civilian life and family requires commitment but brings camaraderie and personal growth.

"I serve to give back to the organization that's given me so much," said Sgt. Bennett.



The 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, offered its soldiers multiple options for fulfilling their annual training requirements, and this year's event at Orchard Combat Training Center was one of those choices, according to Maj. Christopher Miller, "Of 442 assigned soldiers, more than 220 were present for this specific exercise. The others had opportunities to participate in different training events earlier in the year, including deployments to Bangladesh and Morocco. "



The validation of 3-116th's core competencies during this training is timely, as a company from the battalion will soon deploy to the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, Louisiana, to support the Oregon Army National Gaurd's 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team.



Battalion Master Gunner Master Sgt. Joe Carson said, " This annual training was very challenging, OCTC was very dry, and we had to pause training for high winds and multiple fires from high volumes of fire from our armored vehicles. Ultimately, we overcame these obstacles and met our goal of qualifying essential crews while shooting over 100, 120mm main gun rounds."



"We're like an extended family after so many deployments together," said Maj. Miller. In remote eastern Oregon, soldiers' friendships often extend beyond drills into hunting, camping, and riding ATVs together."

This dynamic was displayed during annual training, with mentoring between seasoned NCOs and new privates, crews sharing firing table solutions, and maintainers passing down technical knowledge.



The battalion's perseverance through tough training exemplifies the Oregon Guard's motto, "Always Ready, Always There." By dedicating themselves to serving the community and country as Citizen-Soldiers, with tough, realistic training, the soldiers of the 3-116th Cavalry Regiment are ready to deploy and defeat any adversary quickly, like their Battalion moto, Sine Mora (Latin meaning "without delay.")



