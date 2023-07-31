Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Tankers Fire Up Orchard Combat Training Center - Unit Commander and Soldier Interviews

    ID, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Interviews of Oregon Army National Guard's 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, during annual training at Orchard Combat Training Center in Idaho through July 2023. Where the battalion focused on qualifying tank and Bradley Fighting Vehicle crews through intensive live-fire gunnery.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 14:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 892533
    VIRIN: 230725-Z-ZJ128-1008
    PIN: 230726
    Filename: DOD_109805130
    Length: 00:13:12
    Location: ID, US

    Oregon Tankers Fire Up Orchard Combat Training Center

    Oregon Army National Guard
    Orchard Combat Training Center
    M1A2 SEP v2 Abrams Tank
    3rd Battalion 116th Cavalry Regiment

