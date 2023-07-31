Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Tankers Fire Up Orchard Combat Training Center B-Roll

    ID, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    This b-roll footage captures the 3-116th Cavalry Regiment conducting their pivotal Table VI gunnery qualifications during annual training at Orchard Combat Training Center (OCTC). The video showcases the battalion's M1A2 SEP V2 Abrams crews engaging targets from multiple firing positions, employing multipurpose anti-tank (MPAT) rounds and sabot from the tank's deadly 120mm smoothbore cannon. With gunners utilizing the advanced fire control system, the M1A2 SEP V2 tanks unleash firepower with accuracy out to nearly 2,000 meters at OCTC Range 10.

    Also conducting their Table VI gunnery are the battalion's Bradley crews, who qualified on the 25mm chain gun. This crucial live-fire training develops the crews' coordination and ensures the Oregon Army National Guard's only armored combined arms battalion maintains readiness as a cohesive combat team. Sharpening their skills through these exercises directly enhances the battalion's lethality and deterrence capabilities against adversaries, demonstrating the Oregon National Guard's resolve to be Always Ready when called upon.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W, Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard public affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 14:01
    Location: ID, US

    This work, Oregon Tankers Fire Up Orchard Combat Training Center B-Roll, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon Tankers Fire Up Orchard Combat Training Center

    TAGS

    Oregon Army National Guard
    Orchard Combat Training Center
    M1A2 SEP v2 Abrams Tank
    3rd Battalion 116th Cavalry Regiment

