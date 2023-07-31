Oregon Tankers Fire Up Orchard Combat Training Center B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This b-roll footage captures the 3-116th Cavalry Regiment conducting their pivotal Table VI gunnery qualifications during annual training at Orchard Combat Training Center (OCTC). The video showcases the battalion's M1A2 SEP V2 Abrams crews engaging targets from multiple firing positions, employing multipurpose anti-tank (MPAT) rounds and sabot from the tank's deadly 120mm smoothbore cannon. With gunners utilizing the advanced fire control system, the M1A2 SEP V2 tanks unleash firepower with accuracy out to nearly 2,000 meters at OCTC Range 10.



Also conducting their Table VI gunnery are the battalion's Bradley crews, who qualified on the 25mm chain gun. This crucial live-fire training develops the crews' coordination and ensures the Oregon Army National Guard's only armored combined arms battalion maintains readiness as a cohesive combat team. Sharpening their skills through these exercises directly enhances the battalion's lethality and deterrence capabilities against adversaries, demonstrating the Oregon National Guard's resolve to be Always Ready when called upon.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. W, Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard public affairs)