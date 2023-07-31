Corps announces brief drawdown of Old Hickory Lake

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces a brief drawdown of Old...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces a brief drawdown of Old Hickory Lake from late October through late November to assess the condition of the shoreline adjacent to Corps operated recreation areas, as well as perform maintenance in recreation areas. (USACE Photo by Lindsey Sullivan) see less | View Image Page

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (Aug. 1, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces a brief drawdown of Old Hickory Lake from late October through late November to assess the condition of the shoreline adjacent to Corps operated recreation areas, as well as perform maintenance in recreation areas.



Nashville District’s water managers will attempt to hold the lake in the range of elevation 443 and 443.5 feet, approximately one to two feet lower than normal pool elevation. However, rainfall and other conditions may influence lake levels.



The drawdown is scheduled to begin Oct. 30, 2023, with a slow drawdown from normal pool elevation approximately 445 to 443 feet by Nov. 3, 2023. This elevation is scheduled to be maintained through Nov. 19. Beginning Nov. 20, the Corps of Engineers will start the recovering the normal pool at elevation 445 with a target date of Nov. 27.



“This is also a great opportunity for private property owners to take advantage of a lower lake level to perform maintenance on their docks or perhaps remove debris from the shoreline,” said Dylon Anderson, Old Hickory Lake resource manager. “If any of our lake residents have questions or concerns, we encourage them to reach out to us for more information.”



Drawdown operations occur periodically, as requested by the Old Hickory Lake resource manager, and make it possible for the Corps of Engineers, lakefront property owners, and marina owners the ability to perform maintenance work on boat docks, retaining walls, and other facilities.



For additional information, please contact the Old Hickory Lake Resource Management Office at (615) 822-4846. The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district's website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil