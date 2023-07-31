Corps announces brief drawdown of Old Hickory Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces a brief drawdown of Old Hickory Lake from late October through late November to assess the condition of the shoreline adjacent to Corps operated recreation areas, as well as perform maintenance in recreation areas. (USACE Photo by Lindsey Sullivan)

