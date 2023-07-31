Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps announces brief drawdown of Old Hickory Lake

    Corps announces brief drawdown of Old Hickory Lake

    HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces a brief drawdown of Old Hickory Lake from late October through late November to assess the condition of the shoreline adjacent to Corps operated recreation areas, as well as perform maintenance in recreation areas. (USACE Photo by Lindsey Sullivan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 11:31
    Photo ID: 7945894
    VIRIN: 230801-A-A1409-1025
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: HENDERSONVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps announces brief drawdown of Old Hickory Lake, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corps announces brief drawdown of Old Hickory Lake

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drawdown
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Water Management
    Cumberland River
    Old Hickory Lake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT