Pa. Guard USPFO employee wins NGB award

The National Guard Bureau awards the Mission Execution Grants & Cooperative Agreements Award to Patrick Cabinaw, a grants officer representative for the Pennsylvania National Guard’s United States Property and Fiscal Office July 18. The annual award is one of 20 in various categories awarded annually by the NGB’s USPFO Excellence in Contracting and Agreements Award Program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig)

Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US