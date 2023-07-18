Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. Guard USPFO employee wins NGB award [Image 1 of 2]

    Pa. Guard USPFO employee wins NGB award

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    The National Guard Bureau awards the Mission Execution Grants & Cooperative Agreements Award to Patrick Cabinaw, a grants officer representative for the Pennsylvania National Guard’s United States Property and Fiscal Office July 18. The annual award is one of 20 in various categories awarded annually by the NGB’s USPFO Excellence in Contracting and Agreements Award Program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zane Craig)

