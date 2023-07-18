Pacific Islander Paves the Way at Talisman Sabre

Photo By Spc. Harrison Moore | Staff Sgt. Emori Lodoviko, a military adjudicator assigned to Combat Training Centre,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Harrison Moore | Staff Sgt. Emori Lodoviko, a military adjudicator assigned to Combat Training Centre, Australia and working alongside the U.S. Army’s Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, gives advice to soldiers at Townsville Field Training Area as part of Talisman Sabre 23, approximately one hour west of Townsville, Australia, July 28, 2023. The United States, Australia and 11 additional ally and partner forces use this exercise to enhance interoperability by training in complex, multi-domain warfare scenarios that replicate current and potential future global security challenges. The exercise is a major undertaking for all participating nations and reflects the strength and priority of alliances, strategic partnerships and ongoing military-to-military relationships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Harrison Moore) see less | View Image Page

Alarms go off at 4 a.m. The echo of magpies chirping sounds through the trees. Soldiers from 13 nations fire up hot water to make some morning brew before they hit the trenches for realistic combat drills. This is just another day at Talisman Sabre 2023.



Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States which advances a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies. An exercise of this size also has many moving pieces.



One of those pieces is at the Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA) which is approximately one hour west of Townsville, Australia. TFTA is where battle drills take place and soldiers are able to operate in war-like conditions.



The TFTA elects qualified, skilled, and experienced coaches and adjudicators to help facilitate these battle drills between blue and red teams. One of these adjudicators, Staff Sgt. Emori Lodoviko, from the New Zealand Royal Infantry Battalion, has a rather unique story.



“I volunteered my name to be put in a hat for this job so that I could pave the way for other Pacific Islander brothers and sisters,” Lodoviko said. “I wanted to encourage and inspire them to do more than they thought they could.”



Lodoviko is originally from the Pacific Island of Fiji. He was raised for the majority of his life in Australia, hence his accent. Then, at age 16 his family picked everything up and moved to New Zealand.



“Back in 2003 I finished high school and I knew I wanted to join the military or the police. I joined with a couple friends, went through basic, and then got placed in my first duty station,” he said.



Lodoviko has been in for twenty years as of last month. He joined as an infantryman for the Royal New Zealand infantry regiment 2/1st Battalion on South Island.



As his career progressed, Lodoviko separated himself from the pack with his keen tracking skills, which landed him this prestigious post in Australia for this exercise.



Lodoviko has been helping soldiers for weeks by coaching them through weapons malfunctions, technology disruptions, battle tactics and safety issues.



“If we as adjudicators can get soldiers to perform just a little bit better to sustain and preserve life, then we have done our job,” Lodoviko said. “The future of any Army is the guys on the ground. The front lines. That is true whether they wear an American flag, an Australian flag, or a New Zealand flag.”



Coaches and adjudicators have to make split second decisions on the run. They move on foot anywhere from 300 meters to 5 kilometers during a single battle drill which could last anywhere from 10-45 minutes.



But walking is more than just a hobby for Lodoviko. He’s always enjoyed hiking in nature, especially the New Zealand alps, and ever since he first saw a reconnaissance team walking through a battlefield early in his career he knew that was the job for him.



Lodoviko has been in the New Zealand Army for 20 years. In that time, he deployed to East Timor in 2008, Afghanistan in 2010 through 2011 alongside U.S. soldiers, and Sinai, Egypt in 2019.



“As I’ve progressed through my years of service the challenges have not stopped. Managing people and problem solving is mainly what I do now and it’s really rewarding being a team leader and a coach. But, it doesn't come without a cost,” said Lodoviko.



Lodoviko and his wife Makayla, a former school teacher, have three sons. He’s been stationed in Australia for over a year and he’s only been home to see them once, however, he’s looking forward to flying them down here for a month in September.



While deployed in Sinai, Egypt in 2019, Lodoviko met Sgt. Christ Strutt, a training leader for the Australian Defense Force assigned to the Jungle Training Center – Jungle Training Wing located in Tully, Queensland. Strutt and Lodoviko got to know each other during their seventh month stint in Sinai, Egypt but then reconnected at Talisman Sabre 2023, both as lead adjudicator for the TFTA battle drills.



“I met Staff Sgt. Lodoviko during our deployment to the Sinai desert in Egypt,” said Strutt. “Now, I work with him here at the Combat Training Centre every day. I think he will take back with him lots of practical strategies as well as many fond memories of working with his brothers in arms.”



Lodoviko stands out on the field because as an adjudicator he has a special blue tape marker that identifies him as such. But, he also stands out because of the character and poise he brings to every mission.



“One reason I joined was to be able to travel and to work alongside other allied forces,” said Lodoviko. “But, the privilege of coming from a Tiny Island in Fiji to getting chosen to come to Talisman Sabre and represent New Zealand is humbling.”



As the exercise unfolds, Lodoviko, will continue to train military members from all over the world participating in Talisman Sabre, where allies and partnerships are continuing to be forged through intense training and excellent leadership.



“Finding the right leadership style is one of the most important things for infantry Soldiers to learn,” said Ludoviko. “You’re either a leader who people will follow or you’re not.”



According to his peers, Lodoviko is a leader soldiers want to follow.



-30-