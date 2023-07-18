Pacific Islander Paves the Way at Talisman Sabre

Staff Sgt. Emori Lodoviko, a military adjudicator assigned to Combat Training Centre, Australia and working alongside the U.S. Army’s Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, gives advice to soldiers at Townsville Field Training Area as part of Talisman Sabre 23, approximately one hour west of Townsville, Australia, July 28, 2023.



The United States, Australia and 11 additional ally and partner forces use this exercise to enhance interoperability by training in complex, multi-domain warfare scenarios that replicate current and potential future global security challenges. The exercise is a major undertaking for all participating nations and reflects the strength and priority of alliances, strategic partnerships and ongoing military-to-military relationships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Harrison Moore)

