Ready For All Things

B Company, 6th Engineer Support Battalion (6ESB), 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, held its annual two-week training at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, North Carolina, July 9-22, 2023, to provide an opportunity for its Marines to integrate with active-duty personnel from Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 271, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW). The training was aimed at increasing job proficiency by providing the 6ESB crucial training, fueling active aircraft such as the AV-8B Harrier II from Marine Attack Squadron 223 and UH-1Y Venoms from Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167.
MCALF Bogue is a military installation owned and operated by Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point. It provides expeditionary airfield support and contingency runway training capabilities for fixed-wing, rotary, and tiltrotor aircraft and ground support units. It is home to MWSS-271, 2D MAW, an established expeditionary fuels unit.
07.28.2023
|07.28.2023
07.28.2023 13:06
|07.28.2023 13:06
450213
|450213
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
