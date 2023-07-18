Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready For All Things

    Ready For All Things

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Marines Cpl. Devon Terry, center left, and Pfc. William Fernandez, center right,...... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    B Company, 6th Engineer Support Battalion (6ESB), 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, held its annual two-week training at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, North Carolina, July 9-22, 2023, to provide an opportunity for its Marines to integrate with active-duty personnel from Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 271, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW). The training was aimed at increasing job proficiency by providing the 6ESB crucial training, fueling active aircraft such as the AV-8B Harrier II from Marine Attack Squadron 223 and UH-1Y Venoms from Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167.

    MCALF Bogue is a military installation owned and operated by Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point. It provides expeditionary airfield support and contingency runway training capabilities for fixed-wing, rotary, and tiltrotor aircraft and ground support units. It is home to MWSS-271, 2D MAW, an established expeditionary fuels unit.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 13:06
    Story ID: 450213
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready For All Things, by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Ready For All Things
    Ready For All Things
    Ready For All Things
    Ready For All Things
    Ready For All Things
    Ready For All Things

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCAS Cherry Point
    MCALF Bogue
    6th Engineer Support Battalion
    Marine Wing Support Squadron-271

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT