U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Eric Martinez, left, an expeditionary fuels technician, with Marine Wing Support Squadron 271, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, signals UH-1Y Venoms from Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167, Marine Corps Air Station New River to land during a training exercise at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, July 19, 2023. B Company, 6th Engineer Support Battalion held its annual two-week training at MCALF Bogue to provide an opportunity for its Marines to integrate in an expeditionary environment to fuel active aircraft, increasing proficiency and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 12:56 Photo ID: 7940177 VIRIN: 230719-M-KP777-1052 Resolution: 6422x4283 Size: 2.11 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ready For All Things [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.