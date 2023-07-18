Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready For All Things [Image 2 of 6]

    Ready For All Things

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 271, and Marine Attack Squadron 223 (VMA-223), 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and B Company, 6th Engineer Support Battalion (6ESB), fuel an AV-8B Harrier II from VMA-223 during a training exercise at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, July 19, 2023. 6ESB held its annual two-week training at MCALF Bogue to provide an opportunity for its Marines to integrate in an expeditionary environment to fuel active aircraft, increasing proficiency and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 12:56
    Photo ID: 7940175
    VIRIN: 230719-M-KP777-1034
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready For All Things [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Lauralle Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ready For All Things
    Ready For All Things
    Ready For All Things
    Ready For All Things
    Ready For All Things
    Ready For All Things

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ready For All Things

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCAS Cherry Point
    MCALF Bogue
    6th Engineer Support Battalion
    Marine Wing Support Squadron-271

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT