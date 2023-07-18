Ready For All Things

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 271, and Marine Attack Squadron 223 (VMA-223), 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and B Company, 6th Engineer Support Battalion (6ESB), fuel an AV-8B Harrier II from VMA-223 during a training exercise at Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, July 19, 2023. 6ESB held its annual two-week training at MCALF Bogue to provide an opportunity for its Marines to integrate in an expeditionary environment to fuel active aircraft, increasing proficiency and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

