Brig. Gen. Meisler visits Townsville Field Training Area

Photo By Spc. Harrison Moore | Sgt. Steven Jackson, Charlie Company 307th (Expeditionary Signal Battalion –...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Harrison Moore | Sgt. Steven Jackson, Charlie Company 307th (Expeditionary Signal Battalion – Enhanced (ESB-E), U.S. Army Brig. General Kevin F. Meisler, Commanding General, 311th Signal Command, Spc. Joshua Mendoza, Charlie Company 307th ESPE, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Dehart, Command Sergeant Major 311th Signal Command pose for a photograph after an award at the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness at Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA), Townsville, Australia, July 27, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Harrison Moore) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Brig. General Kevin F. Meisler, Commanding General, 311th Signal Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Dehart of the 311th Signal Command visited the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) at Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA), Townsville, Australia, July 27, 2023 to oversee operations.



Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.



Meisler spoke with several units to receive updates on mission progress and he really made it a point to speak with Soldiers from Charlie Company 307th (Expeditionary Signal Battalion – Enhanced (ESB-E) out of Alaska.



Sgt. Steven Jackson, Charlie Company 307th ESB-E, Scalable Network Node (SNN) Chief said, “Our unit provides solid signal communications throughout the world, like a tactical, lightweight moving entity.”



Jackson briefed Meisler on what Charlie Signal Company has been doing over the past few weeks to provide communications support for JPMRC back and forth from the field environment to Lavarack Barracks, Townsville, Australia.



“Talisman Sabre is the biggest joint exercise that I've ever been a part of,” said Jackson. It's been great working with members of the Australian Defense Force and learning how we do the exact same thing but just in a slightly different way.”



Meisler also spoke with some junior enlisted 25H, also known as network communication system specialists.



One of those Soldiers was Spc. Daniel Fernando, Charlie Company 307th ESB-E.



“It’s been great to have the unique opportunity to work alongside fellow Soldiers as well as the members of the Australian Defense Force in this level of environment. I joined the military because of the camaraderie and because I thought it served a great purpose in the world and this has helped me realize that, Fernando said. “This has definitely been a learning experience. We had to travel a long way, learn about the culture, and work alongside others to complete the mission.”



Finally, Meisler spoke with Spc. Joshua Mendoza, Charlie Company 307th ESB-E out of Alaska.



Sgt. Jackson recommended Spc. Mendoza for a military challenge coin from Brig. Gen Meisler for all of his hard work, professionalism, and problem solving efforts during this exercise.



Mendoza works the night shift for Charlie Company and is known in the unit as the problem solver.



“Typically, I start my shift at 2300 and work until 0700 when I am relieved. Then I will sleep, do physical training, and then do it all again tomorrow. But, getting the opportunity to do our jobs in a live environment versus a garrison environment has made our training much more realistic.”



Mendoza was awarded this coin and General Meisler’s VIP, Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Dehart, had some encouraging words to say.



“The Army needs more individuals like you, who are willing to look at the situation they are in and find a way to solve the problem. That’s what NCO’s do and that is why I want you to become an NCO.”



After receiving the Army challenge coin, Mendoza said, “It felt really great to be rewarded and I’ve really appreciated the opportunity to work in Australia and to work alongside other signal Soldiers.”





-30-