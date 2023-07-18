Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Meisler visits Townsville Field Training Area

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Spc. Harrison Moore 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Steven Jackson, Charlie Company 307th (Expeditionary Signal Battalion – Enhanced (ESB-E), U.S. Army Brig. General Kevin F. Meisler, Commanding General, 311th Signal Command, Spc. Joshua Mendoza, Charlie Company 307th ESPE, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Dehart, Command Sergeant Major 311th Signal Command pose for a photograph after an award at the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness at Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA), Townsville, Australia, July 27, 2023.

    Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Harrison Moore)

