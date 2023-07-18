Sgt. Steven Jackson, Charlie Company 307th (Expeditionary Signal Battalion – Enhanced (ESB-E), U.S. Army Brig. General Kevin F. Meisler, Commanding General, 311th Signal Command, Spc. Joshua Mendoza, Charlie Company 307th ESPE, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Dehart, Command Sergeant Major 311th Signal Command pose for a photograph after an award at the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness at Townsville Field Training Area (TFTA), Townsville, Australia, July 27, 2023.



Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.



(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Harrison Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 06:42 Photo ID: 7939527 VIRIN: 230727-Z-FH201-1000 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.77 MB Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Meisler visits Townsville Field Training Area, by SPC Harrison Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.