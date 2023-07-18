Cornbread Festival returns to Lake Cumberland’s Mill Springs Mill

Courtesy Photo | Miller John Childers grinds cornmeal July 21, 2023, at Mill Springs Mill. The public...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Miller John Childers grinds cornmeal July 21, 2023, at Mill Springs Mill. The public is invited to attend the Cornbread Festival 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, at Mill Springs Mill located at 9135 Highway 1275 North in Monticello, Kentucky. (USACE Photo by Judy Daulton) see less | View Image Page

MONTICELLO, Ky. (July 24, 2023) – The Lake Cumberland Resource Manager’s Office is thrilled to announce the return of the Cornbread Festival at Mill Springs Mill, a historic landmark in the heart of Lake Cumberland.



The public is invited to attend the Cornbread Festival 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, at 9135 Highway 1275 North in Monticello, Wayne County, Kentucky.



“Mark your calendars and join us for a weekend filled with nostalgia, delectable flavors, and warm hospitality at the Cornbread Festival. Bring your family and friends to celebrate tradition and taste during an unforgettable weekend at Lake Cumberland,” said Jonathan Friedman, resource manager of Lake Cumberland and Laurel River Lake.



This family-friendly event promises to captivate locals and visitors alike with a delightful celebration of the region's rich heritage and culinary traditions.



The Cornbread Festival at Mill Springs Mill Park will transport attendees back in time to experience the charm of a bygone era. Steeped in history, the picturesque venue provides the perfect backdrop for a weekend of festivities, entertainment, and mouthwatering treats.



Visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a wide array of activities throughout the festival. Local craft vendors showcase their finest wares, offering unique handmade treasures for those seeking one-of-a-kind souvenirs. Guests can also look forward to engaging guided tours of the operational grist mill, gaining insights into the fascinating process of transforming corn into the staple of southern cuisine.



On Saturday, Sept. 2, visitors have an opportunity to indulge their taste buds with a delectable selection of homemade delights, available for purchase until supplies run out. Savor the rich flavors of 12 different kinds of cornbread and hearty soup beans. Meals can be complimented with piping hot fried potatoes, chicken-n-dumplings, and irresistible fried apple pies. Visitors can quench their thirst with a variety of refreshing beverages.



On Sunday, Sept. 3, the focus shifts to vendors offering an opportunity for visitors to explore and shop while enjoying the festival's lively atmosphere. Please note that food is not available on Sunday.



In addition to the festival, the Monticello Woman's Club Gift Shop is providing visitors with the chance to purchase Mill Springs Mill's renowned corn meal and grits. Take a piece of tradition home and enjoy the authentic flavors that have made this historic mill famous.



For additional information, please contact Park Ranger Judy Daulton at the Lake Cumberland Natural Resource Management Office at 606-679-6337 and follow Lake Cumberland on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/lakecumberland. The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.