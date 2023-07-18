Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cornbread Festival returns to Lake Cumberland’s Mill Springs Mill

    MONTICELLO, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Miller John Childers grinds cornmeal July 21, 2023, at Mill Springs Mill. The public is invited to attend the Cornbread Festival 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, at Mill Springs Mill located at 9135 Highway 1275 North in Monticello, Kentucky. (USACE Photo by Judy Daulton)

    Cornbread Festival returns to Lake Cumberland&rsquo;s Mill Springs Mill

    Kentucky
    Corps of Engineers
    Monticello
    Lake Cumberland
    Mill Springs Mill
    Cornbread Festival

