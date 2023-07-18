Miller John Childers grinds cornmeal July 21, 2023, at Mill Springs Mill. The public is invited to attend the Cornbread Festival 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, at Mill Springs Mill located at 9135 Highway 1275 North in Monticello, Kentucky. (USACE Photo by Judy Daulton)
Cornbread Festival returns to Lake Cumberland's Mill Springs Mill
