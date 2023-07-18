Talisman Sabre kicks-off with multinational air and land power live-fire demonstration

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit | A U.S. Marine and Australian Army Soldier fist bump after completion of the combined...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit | A U.S. Marine and Australian Army Soldier fist bump after completion of the combined joint live- fire demonstration at Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia, July 22, 2023. The demonstration launched Talisman Sabre, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit) see less | View Image Page

QUEENSLAND, Australia -- Service members from the U.S., Australia, Japan, and the Republic of Korea conducted a combined joint live-fire demonstration at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 22, 2023. The demonstration launched Talisman Sabre 2023, the largest bilateral military exercise between the U.S. and Australia.



The event showcased multi-domain capabilities and the interoperability of U.S., Australian and allied forces with integrated artillery, attack aviation, ground assault force, and command and control.



“This event here is very important for us, because it’s not just the missile shooting,” said Brigadier Nick Foxall, Australian Army. “It’s about us working with each other.”



“Being able to work with another military or another nation is about the human connectivity, and that is what this event is all about,” Foxall said.



The multi-domain exercise included firepower from U.S., Australia, Republic of South Korea, and Japan. The U.S. firepower consisted of the M142 High Mobility Rocket Artillery System (HIMARS) and M777A2 Howitzers, with aerial assault from the F-35B Lightning II, AC-130, AH-IZ Viper, and the AH-1 Super Cobra.



“The uniqueness of participating in this fire power demonstration with five partner nations, and the complexity of the training for our Soldiers is invaluable,” said Lt. Col. Alex Kerr, commander of 1st Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Fires Brigade, I Corps.

During the live-fire, the participating countries trained for complex, multi-domain warfare scenarios that replicate current and potential future global security challenges. The exercise is a major undertaking that reflects the strength and priority of our alliances, strategic partnerships, and ongoing military-military relationships.



“This live-fire exercise is an important part of the exercise in the sense that it tests our coordination,” said Lt. Gen. Greg Bilton, Australian Chief of Joint Operations.



“You’ve seen some weapon systems fire, but what you haven’t seen behind the scenes is the multinational command and control, and coordination, the targeting and planning that comes with being able to execute it.”



Service members can expect unique and complex training activities, similar to the multinational firepower demonstration, throughout Talisman Sabre 2023. These high-value training opportunities provide service members an opportunity to share best practices and enhance warfighting tactics.