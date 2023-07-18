Talisman Sabre kicks-off with multinational air and land power live-fire demonstration

A U.S. Marine and Australian Army Soldier fist bump after completion of the combined joint live- fire demonstration at Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia, July 22, 2023. The demonstration launched Talisman Sabre, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit)

