    Talisman Sabre kicks-off with multinational air and land power live-fire demonstration

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Marine and Australian Army Soldier fist bump after completion of the combined joint live- fire demonstration at Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia, July 22, 2023. The demonstration launched Talisman Sabre, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.22.2023 21:12
    Photo ID: 7929300
    VIRIN: 230722-Z-FN390-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.09 MB
    Location: QLD, AU
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 35

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre kicks-off with multinational air and land power live-fire demonstration, by SSG Ryan Wilhoit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    ROK
    Marines
    Army
    ADF
    TalismanSabre23

