A U.S. Marine and Australian Army Soldier fist bump after completion of the combined joint live- fire demonstration at Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia, July 22, 2023. The demonstration launched Talisman Sabre, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2023 21:12
|Photo ID:
|7929300
|VIRIN:
|230722-Z-FN390-1006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|17.09 MB
|Location:
|QLD, AU
This work, Talisman Sabre kicks-off with multinational air and land power live-fire demonstration, by SSG Ryan Wilhoit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Talisman Sabre kicks-off with multinational air and land power live-fire demonstration
