Old Hickory Lake’s Shutes Branch Recreation Area partially closed July 24 -26

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces temporary partial...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces temporary partial closure of Shutes Branch Recreation Area, at Old Hickory Lake in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, from Monday, June 24, to Wednesday, June 26, 2023. (USACE Photo by Emily Johnson) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 21, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces partial closure of Shutes Branch Recreation Area July 24 - 26, 2023, for parking lot maintenance and re-striping.



Daily closures of individual lots will occur in phases. Signage and blockades will be in place to prevent access to work areas for the safety of the public. The recreation area is located at 1581 Saundersville Road in Mount Juliet, Tennessee.



Areas of Shutes Branch impacted by this closure include boat ramps, fishing platform, picnic areas, restrooms and other areas within close proximity not listed. During the closure times, visitors can utilize alternative Old Hickory Lake access points and recreation areas such as Lone Branch, Avondale, and Old Hickory Beach recreation areas. More recreation areas can be found at Recreation.gov.



"The parking area requires maintenance so the public can better utilize and enjoy recreating here. We are looking forward to the improved parking area and regret any impacts this might have on anyone planning to use the area during this time," said Dylon Anderson, Old Hickory Lake resource manager.



For additional information, please contact the Old Hickory Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-822-4846.



(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at http://www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Old Hickory Lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/oldhickorylake.)