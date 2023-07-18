Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Old Hickory Lake’s Shutes Branch Recreation Area partially closed July 24 -26

    MT. JULIET, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces temporary partial closure of Shutes Branch Recreation Area, at Old Hickory Lake in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, from Monday, June 24, to Wednesday, June 26, 2023. (USACE Photo by Emily Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 15:11
    Location: MT. JULIET, TN, US
    TAGS

    Tennessee
    Corps of Engineers
    Mt. Juliet
    Old Hickory Lake
    Shutes Branch Recreation Area

