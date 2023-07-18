The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces temporary partial closure of Shutes Branch Recreation Area, at Old Hickory Lake in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, from Monday, June 24, to Wednesday, June 26, 2023. (USACE Photo by Emily Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 15:11
|Photo ID:
|7928030
|VIRIN:
|230717-A-A1409-1011
|Resolution:
|2016x1134
|Size:
|1.96 MB
|Location:
|MT. JULIET, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Old Hickory Lake’s Shutes Branch Recreation Area partially closed July 24 -26, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Old Hickory Lake’s Shutes Branch Recreation Area partially closed July 24 -26
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT