New MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Can Save 15% on First-Day Purchases July 21-27

DALLAS – New MILITARY STAR cardmembers can save even more this summer with 15% off first-day purchases from July 21 through July 27.



Shoppers who are approved and use their new MILITARY STAR account during the week promotion period will receive the discount in place of the usual 10% first-day discount.



“The extra discount is another way for the military community to enjoy the valuable cost-saving benefits of MILITARY STAR,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The card helps military shoppers save while safely building credit.”



Additional benefits for MILITARY STAR cardmembers include:



• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations.

• 10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• Rewards program with unlimited 2% rewards earned on purchases. (Rewards exclude the Military Clothing Plan.)

• Free shipping on online orders.



The MILITARY STAR card offers fair and flexible terms, including one low APR for everyone, regardless of credit score, and no annual, late or over-limit fees. Active-duty military members are eligible for additional benefits such as a 0%-interest Military Clothing plan for qualifying uniform basics and a reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments.



The 15% discount applies to purchases made everywhere the MILITARY STAR card is accepted, including all exchanges, commissaries and online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. Department of Defense civilians and retirees are also eligible to apply for a card. All honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can use their MILITARY STAR card discount when shopping the Exchange online.



The first-day discount is dependent upon application approval and will be applied as a credit on the first monthly billing statement. For more information, visit https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.



