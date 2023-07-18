New MILITARY STAR cardmembers can save even more this summer with 15% off first-day purchases from July 21 through July 27.
Shoppers who are approved and use their new MILITARY STAR account during the week promotion period will receive the discount in place of the usual 10% first-day discount.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 15:02
|Photo ID:
|7927974
|VIRIN:
|230721-D-D0482-1111
|Resolution:
|791x1024
|Size:
|138.02 KB
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, New MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Can Save 15% on First-Day Purchases July 21-27, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New MILITARY STAR Cardmembers Can Save 15% on First-Day Purchases July 21-27
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT