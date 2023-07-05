Army & Air Force Exchange Service Celebrates National Hire A Veteran Day with On-the-Spot Interviews

Courtesy Photo | July 25 is National Hire A Veteran Day! The Exchange is dedicated to recruiting,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | July 25 is National Hire A Veteran Day! The Exchange is dedicated to recruiting, promoting and retaining our Nation’s heroes, hiring more than 10,000 Veterans since 2013. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service, a leading employer of Veterans, will salute National Hire A Veteran Day on July 25 with on-the-spot interviews worldwide.



Nearly 80 PXs, BXs and distribution centers will host on-the-spot interviews. Veterans can find more information about local events by visiting their installation’s local Exchange Facebook page.



Veterans bring valuable experience to the Exchange and embody the Department of Defense retailer’s core value of family serving family. Veterans receive preference in the hiring process, giving our Nation’s heroes opportunities for stable and flexible employment after their service is completed.



“Hiring Veterans is a core part of the Exchange’s priorities,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Veterans can find meaningful careers with the Exchange worldwide, improve the Quality of Life for military families and build toward retirement.”



Since 2013, the Exchange has hired more than 57,000 Veterans and military spouses and is committing to hiring a total of 75,000 by 2030.



The Exchange has been named a VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer for three consecutive years, in addition to nine straight distinctions as both a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times and Best of the Best by U.S. Veterans Magazine.



The Exchange offers hourly and full-time positions in all 50 states and more than 30 countries. Exchange careers start at $15 an hour. Veterans who want to work with the Exchange can visit ApplyMyExchange.com to browse openings and learn more.



