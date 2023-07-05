Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service Celebrates National Hire A Veteran Day with On-the-Spot Interviews

    Army &amp; Air Force Exchange Service Celebrates National Hire A Veteran Day with On-the-Spot Interviews

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    July 25 is National Hire A Veteran Day! The Exchange is dedicated to recruiting, promoting and retaining our Nation’s heroes, hiring more than 10,000 Veterans since 2013.

    Exchange
    AAFES
    veterans
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    veteran jobs

