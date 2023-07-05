July 17 Joint Task Force – Red Hill Surge Tank Draining Update

Photo By Sgt. Kyler Chatman | A Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) civilian inspects a fuel pump prior to beginning...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Kyler Chatman | A Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) civilian inspects a fuel pump prior to beginning the drainage of the surge tanks at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 17, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all future major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler L. Chatman see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU — Joint Task Force-Red Hill began surge tank draining at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility today with the successful removal of approximately 293,000 gallons of fuel.



The first day of surge tank draining of F24 fuel resulted in the removal of 61 percent of the fuel within the four underground surge tanks.



A total of approximately 480,000 gallons of fuel is scheduled to be removed from the tanks between July 17 to July 28 and moved to above-ground tanks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.



The Joint Task Force remains on schedule to remove the remaining 187,000 gallons of fuel.



Regulators from the Environmental Protection Agency and Hawai’i Department of Health were on site for today’s operation.



The Joint Task Force continues to monitor operations making safety a priority.



For more information on surge tanks, an education video can be found here: https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/videoid/884476/dvpcc/false/#DVIDSVideoPlayer124327.



JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.



For more information about JTF-RH, please visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/