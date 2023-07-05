July 17 Joint Task Force – Red Hill Surge Tank Draining Update

HONOLULU — Joint Task Force-Red Hill began surge tank draining at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility today with the successful removal of approximately 293,000 gallons of fuel.
The first day of surge tank draining of F24 fuel resulted in the removal of 61 percent of the fuel within the four underground surge tanks.
A total of approximately 480,000 gallons of fuel is scheduled to be removed from the tanks between July 17 to July 28 and moved to above-ground tanks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
The Joint Task Force remains on schedule to remove the remaining 187,000 gallons of fuel.
Regulators from the Environmental Protection Agency and Hawai’i Department of Health were on site for today’s operation.
The Joint Task Force continues to monitor operations making safety a priority.
For more information on surge tanks, an education video can be found here: https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/videoid/884476/dvpcc/false/#DVIDSVideoPlayer124327.
JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.
For more information about JTF-RH, please visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/
