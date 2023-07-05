Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill begin surge tank draining operations on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 4 of 4]

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill begin surge tank draining operations on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kyler Chatman 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    A Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) civilian inspects a fuel pump prior to beginning the drainage of the surge tanks at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 17, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all future major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler L. Chatman

    July 17 Joint Task Force &ndash; Red Hill Surge Tank Draining Update

