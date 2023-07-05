Joint Task Force-Red Hill begin surge tank draining operations on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

A Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) civilian takes a fuel sample of F24 fuel prior to draining the surge tanks at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 17, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on completing quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for all future major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the RHBFSF. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Kyler L. Chatman)

