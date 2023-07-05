PCU MARINETTE (LCS 25) PARTICIPATE IN LOGGING AND HERITAGE FESTIVAL EVENTS

Photo By Lt. Anthony Junco | During a namesake visit 7-10 July, Sailors of Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Marinette...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Anthony Junco | During a namesake visit 7-10 July, Sailors of Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Marinette (LCS 25) view a vehicle at the Annual Logging Festival in Marinette, Wisconsin, July 9, 2023. The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Gas Turbine System Technician Electrical 1st Class Tuan Nguyen) see less | View Image Page

By Lt. Michael G. Bauldrick



MARINETTE, WI – (July 9, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Marinette (LCS 25) visited their ship’s namesake city July 7-10, 2023 in support of a namesake visit and participated in celebratory events culminating with an Annual Logging and Heritage Festival with a supporting Car Show and Parade.



During the visit, Cmdr. Shane Brewer, Chief Quartermaster Adam Bays, Navy Counselor 1st Class Jonathan Rodriguez, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Charles Taylor, Gas Turbine System Technician Electrical 1st Class Tuan Nguyen, Engineman 2nd Class Elijah Dennis, Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Christopher Sifuentes and Engineman 3rd Class Daniel Lattner represented PCU Marinette by meeting a local member of the Veterans of Foreign War Group and participated in multiple events relating to the Annual Logging and Heritage Festival on Stephenson Island.



“It is a rare opportunity to engage in events that effectively showcase the Navy’s image to individuals who might not have otherwise encountered such an experience.” said Cmdr. Brewer, Commanding Officer of PCU Marinette (LCS 25). “The city of Marinette demonstrated exceptional support for our crew going above and beyond to ensure our time here has been truly remarkable.”



During the trip, the Sailors spoke with a member of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Group, sharing stories and fostering relationships with a local veteran. Afterwards, the Marinette Sailors attended the Annual Logging and Heritage Festival where they were able to meet and greet locals and promote the Navy.



“The Navy’s participation in community events remains crucial.” said Chief Quartermaster Adam Bays. “While our service demands constant dedication, it is vital to engage with our communities.”



Along with the Annual Logging and Heritage Festival, Marinette crewmembers were able to attend the supporting Car Show and Parade.



“Experiencing the diverse cultures of the Midwest truly highlights how immense this country is. I am immensely grateful for the chance to protect and serve this country.” said Engineman 3rd Class Daniel Lattner.



PCU Marinette (LCS 25) is scheduled to commission on Sept. 16, 2023, and visiting the ship’s namesake city has been a unique and eye opening experience.



LCS class ships allow the Navy to strengthen its partnership with other countries’ navies and coast guards. A fast, agile and high-technology surface combatant, Marinette, like the other ships in her class, will serve as a platform for launch and recovery of manned and unmanned vehicles. LCSs perform maritime security operations, theater security cooperation engagements, and freedom of navigation patrols; keeping open critical maritime commerce routes. Littoral combat ships are able to patrol the littorals and access ports where other ships may be unable.



PCU Marinette (LCS 25) will be homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla., and is soon to be assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2.