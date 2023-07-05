PCU MARINETTE (LCS 25) PARTICIPATE IN LOGGING AND HERITAGE FESTIVAL EVENTS

During a namesake visit 7-10 July, Sailors of Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Marinette (LCS 25) view a vehicle at the Annual Logging Festival in Marinette, Wisconsin, July 9, 2023. The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Gas Turbine System Technician Electrical 1st Class Tuan Nguyen)
|07.09.2023
|07.11.2023 16:42
|7904972
|230709-N-WH773-8035
|1260x841
|399.92 KB
|MARINETTE, WI, US
|2
|1
