    PCU MARINETTE (LCS 25) PARTICIPATE IN LOGGING AND HERITAGE FESTIVAL EVENTS

    MARINETTE, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2023

    Photo by Lt. Anthony Junco 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron TWO

    During a namesake visit 7-10 July, Sailors of Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Marinette (LCS 25) view a vehicle at the Annual Logging Festival in Marinette, Wisconsin, July 9, 2023. The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Gas Turbine System Technician Electrical 1st Class Tuan Nguyen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 16:42
    Photo ID: 7904972
    VIRIN: 230709-N-WH773-8035
    Resolution: 1260x841
    Size: 399.92 KB
    Location: MARINETTE, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    USS MARINETTE
    LCS 25

