Ponte Dirillo – Remembering the 82nd Airborne on the 80th Anniversary

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 10, 2023) - U.S. and Italian service members, along with officials from Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, the U.S. Consulate General in Naples, the British Embassy in Rome, and Naval Air Station Sigonella gathered at the 82nd Airborne Division Monument at Ponte Dirillo, in Gela, Italy, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Operation Husky, July 10.

“It is an honor to stand before you and reflect on the tenacious spirit of those who fought here,” said Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central. “Their courage is the foundation of the strength of the partnership our countries have cultivated over the past eight decades.”

Operation Husky was a WWII campaign in which the Allied powers launched a massive amphibious assault on the shores of Sicily in order to regain the first remnants of European soil back from the Axis powers.

On July 10, 1943, more than 180,000 American, British, and Canadian soldiers landed on the beaches of southern Sicily or parachuted in as the fighting force of the operation. By Aug. 17, 1943, Operation Husky and the battle for Sicily was over. More than 2,000 U.S. service members were killed. Among those were 38 paratroopers from the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division and a Navy Nurse, who lost their lives near Ponte Dirillo.

Collins reminded all attendees of the sacrifices made by those who fought in Operation Husky and throughout WWII.

“Let us honor their memory by continuing to serve with courage, by striving for excellence in all that we do, and by never faltering in the face of adversity,” said Collins. “Together, we can overcome any challenge, achieve any objective, and ensure that the spirit which freed Sicily endures for generations to come.”

For decades, U.S. service members have participated in remembrance ceremonies at Ponte Dirillo to pay their respects to the fallen service members of Operation Husky. In 1999, Dr. Alberto Lunetta, NAS Sigonella’s Community Relations Director, noticed only U.S. service members participated in the remembrance ceremonies at Ponte Dirillo.

“The first thing I tried to do was make it a more inclusive event,” said Dr. Lunetta. “An event that would also include the Sicilian communities… do something together, work toward peace.”

Now, every year, people of all nationalities come to pay their respects. Even U.S. service members currently serving on board NAS Sigonella have close ties to the famous memorial.

“My maternal great grandfather Bert fought nearby with the 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division. He arrived on the southern beaches of Sicily on July 10, 1943. He was shot through the shoulder during Operation Husky and received a Purple Heart,” said Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael DeCarli, military working dog kennel master, NAS Sigonella. “Seeing the alliance that Italy and the U.S. have today, being stationed here myself, being of Italian descent, knowing the importance Grandpa’s role played in the Italy of today is inspiring. Thank you, great grandpa Bert.”

82nd Airborne Paratrooper Lt. Col. Arthur Gorham’s son, retired Col. Bruce Bennett Gorham Clarke also visited this year with his family to pay their respects.

“It is a distinct honor for all of Art Gorham’s descendants to be in Sicily to celebrate his life, his heroism and the heroism of all the brave soldiers on both sides of the conflict,” said Clarke. As we contemplate the sacrifices made 80 years ago, let us ensure that those warriors’ lives continue to be relevant in our search for freedom from the tyranny that others would impose on us.”

For more news and information from NAS Sigonella, visit https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Sigonella/ or https://www.facebook.com/nassigonella/.