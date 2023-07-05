USMEPCOM Holds Change of Responsibility and Retirement Ceremony

Photo By israel molina | USMEPCOM headquarters battalion senior enlisted advisor Air Force Senior Master Sgt....... read more read more Photo By israel molina | USMEPCOM headquarters battalion senior enlisted advisor Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Marc Ascher passes the unit guidon to Army Command Sgt. Maj. Yveline Symonette during a change of responsibility ceremony July 7. Symonette accepted responsibility as the new senior enlisted advisor of USMEPCOM HQ, succeeding Army Command Sgt. Maj. Lorenzo Woodson. see less | View Image Page

Army Command Sgt. Maj. Yveline Symonette accepted responsibility as the new senior enlisted advisor (SEA) of USMEPCOM, succeeding Army Command Sgt. Maj. Lorenzo Woodson, who is retiring after nearly three decades of service in the Army.



While officiating the event, Army Col. Megan Stallings, USMEPCOM commander, emphasized the vital role Symonette will play in such a geographically dispersed organization.



“It is a unique position, with the special trust and confidence of the commander,” Stallings said. “One of the most important things SEAs do is ensure active communication throughout the chain of command. They provide input for the formulation, implementation and execution of policies concerning morale, job satisfaction, discipline, family support and training. In USMEPCOM we have 68 SEAs, and the highest ranking is the USMEPCOM headquarters SEA.”



Woodson, who took on the role of senior enlisted advisor in 2020, reflected on his time in service and the unique opportunity to complete his gratifying career at USMEPCOM.



“It’s almost impossible to speak of the many events, experiences and great people I have had the opportunity to serve with,” said Woodson.



“The past 30 months here has been an amazing rollercoaster ride. To all USMEPCOM employees and families, thanks again for allowing me to be a member of your team. I’m truly thankful for the opportunities that Freedom’s Front Door provided me in 1994 when I entered through Richmond MEPS (now Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS). It is with immense pleasure to end my career right where it started.”

Symonette, who previously served as Knoxville MEPS SEA, concluded the ceremony by sharing her excitement for the years to come as she settles into her new role.



“As USMEPCOM senior enlisted advisor, know that I will lead, care for and serve the exceptional members that make up this unique and amazing organization,” said Symonette. “I look forward to working with you all and our stakeholders. Let us continue to evolve, work as a team to drive success, overcome challenges and uphold our organization’s critical mission. I look forward to serving us – you all – enhancing our organization together to new heights.”