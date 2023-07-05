USMEPCOM headquarters battalion senior enlisted advisor Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Marc Ascher passes the unit guidon to Army Command Sgt. Maj. Yveline Symonette during a change of responsibility ceremony July 7. Symonette accepted responsibility as the new senior enlisted advisor of USMEPCOM HQ, succeeding Army Command Sgt. Maj. Lorenzo Woodson.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 15:07
|Photo ID:
|7899145
|VIRIN:
|230707-D-HB368-1118
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|49.26 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USMEPCOM Holds Change of Responsibility and Retirement Ceremony, by israel molina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
