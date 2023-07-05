Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMEPCOM Holds Change of Responsibility and Retirement Ceremony

    NORTH CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Photo by israel molina 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    USMEPCOM headquarters battalion senior enlisted advisor Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Marc Ascher passes the unit guidon to Army Command Sgt. Maj. Yveline Symonette during a change of responsibility ceremony July 7. Symonette accepted responsibility as the new senior enlisted advisor of USMEPCOM HQ, succeeding Army Command Sgt. Maj. Lorenzo Woodson.

