USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul to Visit Bristol, RI for Independence Day

LT John Balyozian, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21)



BRISTOL, Rhode Island –The Freedom Variant Littoral Combat Ship, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) arrived in Bristol on June 30 to celebrate Independence Day.



Minneapolis-Saint Paul Sailors are looking forward to visiting Bristol, learning about its history, enjoying live music, and celebrating their freedom with their fellow Americans. Highlighted by their participation in the popular Fourth of July parade, the crew of roughly 80 will also explore the town, and participate in events including the crew’s attendance in a Crossroads Pub Luncheon, Bristol Yacht Club reception and a shipboard reception.



“I feel very honored to be able to visit Bristol on my first port visit and celebrate our great Nation’s birthday with true Americans.” said Hospital Corpsman 1st class Ciaran Lambert.



On the Fourth of July, the crew will march in the historic parade through town participating in one of the longest standing Fourth of July celebrations in the United States.



“I am excited to have our ship on display in Bristol and the crew is excited to see the town while marching in the 4th of July parade,” said Cmdr. Justin M. Neff, Minneapolis-Saint Paul commanding officer. “It is truly an honor to be a part of this historical celebration of the birth of our great Nation.”



Minneapolis-Saint Paul’s participating in the Fourth of July celebration allows the town to get a chance to see their Navy and government at work. Visits like these also allow the crew to come together with the community, see the people they serve, share in the celebration and build the sense of pride in the hard work and dedication they daily demonstrate aboard the ship.



The ship is the 11th Freedom-variant littoral combat ship and is stationed in Mayport, Florida. Minneapolis-Saint Paul is the second naval ship to honor Minnesota’s Twin Cities although each city has been honored twice before.



The first U.S. Navy warship named Minneapolis-Saint Paul was a Los Angeles-class submarine launched in 1983 that participated in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (SSN 708) was the first submarine to carry Tomahawk missiles specifically designed for use in strikes against Iraq during the Gulf War. Having served for over two decades with distinction, the submarine decommissioned in 2007.



The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.

