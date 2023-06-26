The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) anchors in Narragansett Bay near Bristol, Rhode Island. USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul is one of two ships assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2 (Photo by Boatswains Mate 3rd Class Natalie Meehan
USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul to Visit Bristol, RI for Independence Day
Littoral combat ship (LCS)
