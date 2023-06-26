Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul to Visit Bristol, RI for Independence Day

    BRISTOL, RI, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Lt. Anthony Junco 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron TWO

    The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) anchors in Narragansett Bay near Bristol, Rhode Island. USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul is one of two ships assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2 (Photo by Boatswains Mate 3rd Class Natalie Meehan

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.02.2023 05:07
    Photo ID: 7891953
    VIRIN: 230701-N-WH773-8796
    Resolution: 1008x756
    Size: 88.25 KB
    Location: BRISTOL, RI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul to Visit Bristol, RI for Independence Day, by LT Anthony Junco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

