Laurel River Lake Picnic Area closed through July 31

LONDON, Ky. (June 27, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the Laurel River Dam Picnic Area is closed through July 31, 2023.



This picnic area, which is undergoing maintenance work, is located at 1285 Laurel Lake Road in London. During this closure, visitors can use an alternative picnic shelter with multiple benches located near the tailwaters area of the dam.



“The Corps is working daily to complete an electrical upgrade that supports the Corps’ recreation infrastructure at Laurel River Lake,” said Jonathan Friedman, resource manager of Lake Cumberland and Laurel River Lake. “Unfortunately, this is a significant project and a majority of the work needed to be completed during the spring and summer time period. The U.S. Forest Service, Daniel Boone National Forest team, has been invaluable in providing support and the Corps is appreciative of their help on this project. The Corps will provide a news release as soon as facilities can be opened, knowing how important these areas are to the public.”



The U.S. Forest Service, London Ranger District, also manages several other recreation areas around the lake. More information can be found at https://www.recreation.gov/ and https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/dbnf/recreation/recarea/?recid=64851.



For additional information, please contact the Lake Cumberland Natural Resource Management Office at 606-679-6337 and follow Laurel River Lake on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/laurelriverlake/.