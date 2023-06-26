Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Laurel River Lake Picnic Area closed through July 31

    Laurel River Lake Picnic Area closed through July 31

    LONDON, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that the Laurel River Lake Picnic Area is closed through July 31, 2023. (USACE Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 12:23
    Photo ID: 7883711
    VIRIN: 230627-A-A1409-1025
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 994.36 KB
    Location: LONDON, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Laurel River Lake Picnic Area closed through July 31, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Laurel River Lake Picnic Area closed through July 31

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Recreation
    Kentucky
    Corps of Engineers
    Laurel River Lake
    Picnic Area Closure

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT