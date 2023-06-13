A Change in Climate: 307th LRS takes on Alaska

The 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana traveled 3,167 miles to Anchorage, Alaska to complete their two-week annual tour here June 5-18, 2023.



Several different flights in the squadron were given unique training opportunities while working alongside active duty troops.



Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson has a different structure in the logistics community than the 307th LRS is used to, along with a diverse logistics mission. The base’s unique setup, high demand, and close association with the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division gave 307th LRS members advantageous learning opportunities.



“We’re not only getting total force integration with our active duty counterparts,” stated Maj. Christopher Hokans, 307th LRS commander. “We’re also getting a very unique and valuable chance to do joint movement and joint logistics operations with the Army.”



The change in environment also gave the squadron opportunities to work with different aircraft, vehicles, and equipment. The vehicle maintenance flight, for example, was able to work hands-on with snow plows and de-icing machines that they would not otherwise work with in Louisiana.



“The Barksdale mission is extremely important,” stated Chief Master Sgt. Mike Kegley, 307th LRS fuels manager. “The mission that JBER offers equips our folks to go back and continue to support the Bomber Task Force mission even better than they did before.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.23.2023 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US