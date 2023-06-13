Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Change in Climate: 307th LRS takes on Alaska [Image 2 of 3]

    A Change in Climate: 307th LRS takes on Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colt Shankle, 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintainer, works on the flow control valve for a R-12 refueler. The R-12 is capable of refueling a wide variety of aircraft from fighter jets to wide body transport aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)

    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
