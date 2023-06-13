U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colt Shankle, 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintainer, works on the flow control valve for a R-12 refueler. The R-12 is capable of refueling a wide variety of aircraft from fighter jets to wide body transport aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 08:42
|Photo ID:
|7877749
|VIRIN:
|230614-F-FF833-2020
|Resolution:
|4944x3291
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Change in Climate: 307th LRS takes on Alaska [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Change in Climate: 307th LRS takes on Alaska
