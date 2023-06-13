Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Change in Climate: 307th LRS takes on Alaska [Image 1 of 3]

    A Change in Climate: 307th LRS takes on Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Bramlett, 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels an F-22 Raptor during annual tour at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The jet was fueled by an R-11 Refueler, which is capable of holding up to 40,000 pounds of fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)

    This work, A Change in Climate: 307th LRS takes on Alaska [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

