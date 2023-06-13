U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Bramlett, 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels an F-22 Raptor during annual tour at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The jet was fueled by an R-11 Refueler, which is capable of holding up to 40,000 pounds of fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)
|06.13.2023
|06.23.2023 08:42
|7877748
|230613-F-FF833-2048
|1800x1198
|147.49 KB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|3
|0
A Change in Climate: 307th LRS takes on Alaska
