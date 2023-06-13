A Change in Climate: 307th LRS takes on Alaska

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Bramlett, 307th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels an F-22 Raptor during annual tour at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The jet was fueled by an R-11 Refueler, which is capable of holding up to 40,000 pounds of fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)

Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US