Nebraska Governor announces Strong appointment as 34th adjutant general

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment May 26, 2023, of Brig. Gen. Craig Strong to become the 34th adjutant general of the Nebraska Military Department, which includes the Air National Guard, Army National Guard, and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). Strong will take over for Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, who plans to retire in July after serving as the adjutant general since 2013.



"Brigadier General Strong is a man of courage, integrity, and honor who has the experience necessary to lead our Nebraska National Guard," Pillen said. "Brigadier General Strong has over 35 years of military experience with deep roots in Nebraska, going back five generations. I have high confidence in Brigadier General Strong and look forward to working with him."



"I am excited to be back home in the great state of Nebraska," Strong said. "My sincere enthusiasm for this assignment is linked to the three things I care for most deeply: my family, my state, and my military service."



Bohac congratulated Strong on being appointed the next Adjutant General and expressed his gratitude for serving the state of Nebraska.



"It’s been an absolute honor to lead the men and women of the Nebraska National Guard and the Emergency Management Agency," Bohac said. "What an amazing journey it’s been."



Strong was promoted to the rank of brigadier general in October 2020, when he was selected to serve in Washington, D.C., as deputy director, J-8, Programs, Analysis and Evaluation for the National Guard Bureau. Prior to that, he served in the Nebraska Army National Guard, including successful commands at the company, battalion and brigade levels.



He has deployed overseas three times: to Iraq in 2004 and 2008 and to the U.S. Virgin Islands for hurricane recovery in 2017. Outside the military, he was a practicing attorney specializing in employment law and commercial transactions.



Strong also joined Pillen in thanking Bohac for his many years of dedicated service to our state and the nation, which began in 1978 when Bohac first enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve and continued in the Nebraska Air National Guard.



“I could not have asked for a better mentor than General Bohac,” Strong said.



A change of command ceremony is planned for Saturday, July 8 at 10 a.m. inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, and will be open to the public.