Nebraska Governor announces Craig Strong as 34th adjutant general

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced his decision May 26, 2023, to appoint Brig. Gen. Craig Strong to become the 34th Adjutant General of the Nebraska Military Department, which includes the Air National Guard, Army National Guard, and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. Strong will succeed Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, who plans to retire, following a change of command ceremony planned for July 8, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Scott Ingalsbe)

